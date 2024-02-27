Philly police team up with U.S. Marshals as search for escaped prisoner Alleem Borden continues

As the search for an escaped prisoner stretched into its second day in Philadelphia, police, aided by U.S. Marshals, were combing the city in an effort to find the man who broke free from custody outside a hospital in Kensington on Monday.

Alleem Borden, 29, escaped from Episcopal Hospital on East Lehigh Avenue at 6:42 a.m. , police said. He was in custody for vehicle theft, when, according to police, he complained of pain and was taken to the hospital.

While he was being discharged after treatment, Borden, who was wearing handcuffs, broke free and fled, authorities said. He made his way to a gas station on the corner of North Front Street and East Lehigh Avenue, according to police, and was last spotted on video in the 2700 block of North Hancock Street.

On Tuesday, the police department’s East Detectives division was coordinating with U.S. Marshals as the search continued, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Borden was described by police as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, with a beard and his hair in braids. When he escaped, he was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Police were reviewing surveillance footage in the area where Borden was last seen, said Vanore.

Borden was accused of stealing a running Hyundai Elantra owned by someone who was making a food delivery on Frankford Avenue on Thursday, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Borden’s escape comes weeks after Shane Pryor, 18, escaped from the custody of Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers while he was being transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of a hand injury. He broke free of his shackles, pushed past two unarmed staffers, and fled, police said.

Pryor was apprehended four days after his escape when U.S. Marshals spotted him boarding a SEPTA bus between the Feltonville and Olney neighborhoods. He was charged with escape, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for breaking free from custody.

Borden’s flight Monday was not his first escape attempt.

In April 2020, a Johnstown woman told police Borden refused to leave her apartment, court records show. After speaking with officers, Borden agreed to leave the apartment, the records show.

Police later learned that the black Lincoln sedan Borden had been had been reported stolen. As one officer tried to grab Borden’s wrists to bring him in for questioning, he pulled away, pushed the officer to the ground and ran, authorities said. He later pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension, according to court records.

Anyone who has information on Borden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or call 911.