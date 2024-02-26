Man escapes police custody at Philadelphia hospital

A prisoner escaped police custody in Philadelphia Monday morning and his whereabouts are unknown, according to authorities.

Alleem Borden, 29, escaped from the Episcopal Hospital on East Lehigh Avenue — part of the Temple Health system — at 6:42 a.m., police said.

Borden was in police custody for vehicle theft, and was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Despite being handcuffed, Borden made his escape while being discharged from the hospital, Vanore said. Borden fled the hospital and made his way to a gas station on the corner of North Front Street and East Lehigh Avenue and was last spotted on video in the 2700 block of North Hancock Street.

Police conducted a “pretty intense search” Monday morning that resulted in a couple of schools being placed on lockdown, Vanore said. Borden remains at large.

Advertisement

Vanore described Borden as being about five feet, six inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, with a beard and his hair in braids. When he escaped, he was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Borden was accused of stealing a running Hyundai Elantra owned by someone who was making a food delivery on Frankford Avenue on Thursday, Vanore said. Police found Borden sleeping in the car on Sunday and he attempted to flee then, but didn’t get far.

“He actually put the vehicle in drive and went into our police car, but there was really no damage,” Vanore said. “He was stopped very quickly and arrested.”

Borden has had previous run-ins with the law, including an escape attempt in 2020.

He pleaded guilty in June 2020 to resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension in Cambria County for an April 2020 escape, according to court records. He is also scheduled for a trial in May in Delaware County for charges that include simple assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related crimes for a September 2021 incident, court records show.

Anyone who has information on Borden’s whereabouts can contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.