Fairmount Park rapist identified after 20 years, police sources say

Philadelphia Police believe that a man who was arrested this week for allegedly slashing people with a machete in Pennypack Park is also the so-called Fairmount Park rapist, a previously-unknown and long sought-after assailant who sexually assaulted four women — one of whom he killed — nearly two decades ago, according to several law enforcement sources.

The stunning development came as investigators sought a second forensic confirmation of a DNA match between the suspect in both sets of crimes. Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday for the Pennypack Park assaults — crimes last month in which police said he slashed his victims with a large knife while riding a bike.

Sources familiar with the investigation, who requested anonymity to discuss it, said investigators also now believe that Diaz was the man who sexually assaulted four women at random between 2003 and 2007. In those assaults, police said, the attacker raped women who were jogging and walking alone in parks. One of the victims, 30-year-old Rebecca Park, was found fatally strangled in a shallow grave.

Police were awaiting a final forensics confirmation, the sources said, but officials are expected to discuss the case in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The case has for decades stumped investigators, and for some time, women were fearful of exercising in Fairmount Park, where three of the attacks occurred. For nearly 20 years, police only had general description of what the attacker looked like.

Police said victims described him as black-haired Hispanic man, about 5-foot-8 tall with a muscular build, who spoke with an accent and had a thin mustache or jawline beard, and bushy eyebrows. Some victims said he had a widow’s peak hairline and wore an earring in his left ear. Police said he was seen riding away from two scenes on a purple bicycle.

Then, in 2021, police used a DNA analysis to create a series of composite sketches of what he likely looked like across various ages, and released them to the public in hopes they could spur new interest in the cold case.

The first victim was a 21-year-old woman who was raped at knifepoint at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road in April 2003, police said.

Three months later in July, police said he raped and strangled Rebecca Park, a fourth-year medical student. The Inquirer reported at the time that Park told her boyfriend she was going for a run, and that she usually jogged on a wooded trail near her home. Her body was found four days later, covered in leaves in a shallow grave, about 30 feet from a trail, near 3500 Conshohocken Ave.

On Oct. 25, 2003, the attacker attempted to sexually assault a third woman at knifepoint on Martin Luther King Drive near Falls Bridge, but the 37-year-old jogger fought him off, suffering stab wounds to her neck, chest, and hand in the struggle, police said.

The fourth known attack was a 29-year-old woman who was walking in Pennypack Park when a man grabbed her from behind, dragged her into the bushes, then raped and robbed her.

Police believe Diaz returned to that same park just last month, again on his bike, but this time, armed with a machete.

First, police say on Nov. 22, a person was jogging on the Pennypack Park Trail around 8:15 a.m. when Diaz approached from behind with a machete and slashed the victim multiple times on the arms and hands.

Two days later, around 9 a.m., two people were walking on the trail when police say Diaz again approached them and attacked one of the individuals on the right arm and hands with the machete.

Then, on Dec. 6, a witness called police to report that on Nov. 25, a man on a bicycle yelled at her and “attempted to retrieve an unknown object” on his bike. The victim fled unharmed.

Diaz was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.