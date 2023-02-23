TV journalist, Philadelphia-area native Dylan Lyons killed in Orlando shooting

Dylan Lyons, a Philadelphia native and TV news reporter, was shot and killed Wednesday on the scene reporting.

Lyons, 24, was reporting from the scene of a homicide investigation in Pine Hills in Orange County when he and a colleague, photojournalist Jesse Walden, were shot Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. The two were in their news vehicle when they were shot, and Walden remains in critical condition, according to Spectrum News.

A mother and a nine-year old girl in a nearby home were also shot in a separate but related shooting, Mina told reporters in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The nine-year-old later died.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

Police said Kevin Moses, 19, fatally shot a 20-year-old woman who was an acquaintance on Wednesday morning, and returned to the scene later in the day and shot more people, including Lyons. Moses was charged with one count of murder in connection with the killing of the 20-year-old, and additional charges are expected for the additional shootings, Mina said.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew,” Mina said, noting that their news van “didn’t look like a typical news vehicle with a lot of markings on it.”

“It’s possible [Moses] could have mistaken that for law enforcement,” Mina added. “I just don’t know at this time.”

According to Spectrum News, Lyons was born and raised in Philadelphia but moved to Florida, where he attended the University of Central Florida.

Lyons joined Spectrum News 13 in July of last year after spending three years as an anchor and reporter at WCJB20, an ABC affiliate in Gainesville, Fla, according to his LinkedIn page.

“He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved what he did,” said Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Josh Miller. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.”

White House Press Secretary Karie Jean-Pierre reacted to Lyons’ death on Twitter, writing, “Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team.”

“This is another tragic reminder that journalism is a dangerous business and that criminals and those that are the subject of reporting can become violent toward reporters who are doing their jobs,” the National Press Club said in a statement. “We urge all reporters in the field to take extra precaution and redouble efforts to work safely.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.