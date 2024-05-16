A Montco dance instructor went to prison for raping a teen. He was just convicted of secretly recording other students.

A Montgomery County jury on Thursday convicted a Norristown man of invasion of privacy and related crimes for using a hidden camera to record women changing in a bathroom at his unlicensed dance studio.

Francis “Frankie G” Laurenzi, 38, used a camera disguised as a smartphone charger to capture footage of seven women in various states of undress, prosecutors said during his two-day trial before County Court Judge Thomas DelRicci.

Thursday’s conviction was the second time Laurenzi faced criminal punishment related to his dance students: In 2015, he pleaded guilty to statutory rape and sexual abuse of children for having sex with a teen he gave private lessons to beginning when the girl was 15.

Laurenzi was sentenced to 23 months in jail, and served five years of probation.

His attorney in the case that ended Thursday, Frank Genovese, said that while he respects the jury’s decision, he believed that prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

“The biggest issue was that there was no direct evidence that he had actually placed the camera in that bathroom,” Genovese said to reporters after the verdict. “There also was no evidence, quite frankly, that he had viewed the images recorded on the device, which undercuts the narrative that he did it for the purpose of his own sexual desire, or to use the device in a criminal manner.”

Prosecutors, led by Assistant District Attorney Jordan Rhone, disagreed.

The woman who discovered the camera testified that she had found Laurenzi’s dance studio, “FG Dance,” through a Google search.

While she was at Laurenzi’s home on Kendrick Lane in Norristown for a lesson in August 2022, he asked her if she was interested in trying on clothes he had for sale, she said. The woman declined, but later relented after repeated requests.

She went into an attached bathroom to change into the clothes, and while doing so noticed a black smartphone charger plugged into a nearby outlet. The woman, having seen previous videos on TikTok about cameras disguised as this type of charger, unplugged the device and found that it contained an SD card.

She left the studio, taking the card with her. Later, Laurenzi texted her, asking if she had taken the card.

He explained to her that he uses the camera to prevent thefts from his studio during lessons, but the woman told investigators she did not believe his explanation.

Later, she accessed the files on the card and found they contained videos of multiple women, including her, changing in the bathroom.

Genovese said Laurenzi, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest, feels devastated that his accusers believe he could have done this.

“Other than just a relationship as their dance instructor, he has a relationship as a friend,” Genovese said. “He always indicated to me that he feels completely awful that they feel he violated their trust and confidence.”

Genovese said he plans to appeal the verdict.

In the meantime, Laurenzi is scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for his conviction on the invasion of privacy charges.