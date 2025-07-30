Police ask public’s help IDing another suspected gunman in Grays Ferry shooting

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in identifying another suspected gunman in the Fourth of July weekend shooting at a block party in Grays Ferry that left three dead and nine injured.

On Wednesday, police released images and video of one of several suspected shooters who they say fired more than 110 shots at a large gathering on the 1500 block of South Etting Street, throwing the party into chaos and sending partygoers scrambling for cover.

Surveillance footage of a porch on the block where the shooting occurred shows a man with a beard and long hair in a ponytail, wearing all black, pacing back and forth, and holding what appears to be a handgun as a crowd of people run past him on the street.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting and have not released a motive for the crime.

They previously released images of othersthey believe to be among the shooters and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

Just before 1 a.m. on July 7, police said, gunfire erupted on the narrow block after a party with as many as 100 attendees, , sending people running down the street and diving for cover on nearby porches.

Video footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera shared on social media showed people huddled together on the floor on the front porch of one house as at least six people fired shots down the block toward the sound of gunfire.

When the gunfire stopped, 12 people had been shot, and three young men had been killed, police said.

Jason Reese, 19, was shot in the head and pronounced dead shortly after the shots rang out. Zahir Wylie, 23, of Overbrook, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. And Azir Harris, 24, who had been paralyzed in a shooting seven years ago, was shot several times in the back and died shortly afterward at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.