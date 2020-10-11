Gun violence once again erupted on the streets of Philadelphia, wounding nine people in eight separate incidents Saturday night into Sunday.
All the shootings are still under investigation. No arrests had been made, and no weapons had been recovered.
Police provided the following details on each of the shootings:
A 20-year-old male was shot once in the back while on the 6500 block of Windsor Street in Southwest Philadelphia at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday. He was reported in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A 19-year-old male was shot in his left hand at about 6 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Lombard Street in Center City. He was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday on 4700 block of Rorer Street in the city’s Feltonville section, a 38-year-old man was shot once in his shoulder during what police said was a home invasion. The victim was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Nothing had been taken from the home.
At 1:23 a.m., a double shooting was reported on the 6500 block of North 20th Street in West Oak Lane. A 38-year-old woman was shot once in the neck and taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. A 27-year-old male was shot three times in the buttocks and taken to Temple. Both were reported in stable condition.
At 1:21 a.m., a woman in her 40s was shot once in each of her legs while on the 2700 block of North 21st Street in North Philadelphia. She was brought to Temple in stable condition.
At about 12:20 a.m., a 19-year-old male was reported shot three times in the back and twice in his right leg in the 100 block of East Clearfield Street in the Fairhill section. He was taken to Temple and listed in stable condition.
At about the same time on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street in North Philadelphia, another 19-year-old male was shot once in his left foot. He was taken to Temple and placed in stable condition.
On Saturday at about 11:15 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot once in his left foot while on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was taken to Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus and listed in stable condition.