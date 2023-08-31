The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a dumpster in West Philadelphia, police say

The body found in a dumpster in West Philadelphia last week has been identified as a 12-year-old boy, police said Thursday.

Police had said they recovered the body of a young man on the morning of Aug. 23 inside a trash can at a public housing complex at 55th and Cherry Streets.

But for nearly a week, they did not know who he was — or that he was a child.

On Tuesday, he was identified as Hezekiah Bernard, according to Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, head of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Bernard’s death has been ruled a homicide. He was shot once in the back of the head and his body was wrapped in plastic, said Ransom. It was not yet known when he was killed, or how long he had been in the dumpster before police recovered his body.

Ransom said Bernard had not been reported missing in recent weeks.

Bernard, known by friends and family as “Hezzy,” was from the West Philadelphia area, according to social media, and often attended events at LevelUp, an organization that provides services, mentorship, and a safe space for young people to hang with friends. Friends took to Instagram Thursday to remember him as a fun-loving kid who loved to dance and make TikToks.

His family, overwhelmed with grief, declined to speak Thursday morning. They were in the middle of planning his Janazah prayer for later this week, they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.