Man killed in another hit-and-run incident in Philly

A fatal hit-and-run Saturday night in North Philadelphia continues a troubling trend of pedestrian deaths in Philadelphia that officials have said must be addressed.

Police said Stacey Murphy, 52, of Fern Rock, was in the running lane at the northeast corner of 10th and Spencer Streets in Fern Rock when a white van, turning left onto 10th Street, struck him around 8:50 p.m. A black Durango and a light-colored sedan that were following the van also hit Murphy. All three vehicles fled northbound on 10th Street, police said.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit.

According to police, a probe by the Crash Investigation Division is ongoing. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

This is the latest in a series of hit-and-runs that prompted City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas in November to call for a Streets Committee hearing to “investigate the rise in moving violations and traffic deaths since 2020 and explore solutions to create a safer Philadelphia for people walking, cycling and driving.”

Last year alone, 123 Philadelphians were killed as a result of traffic violence, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia. Among the dead were 10 bicyclists, the highest number to die in a single year, according to the coalition.