Philly lawmakers will probe traffic deaths and hit-and-runs following high-profile incidents | Council roundup

The death of beloved former Masterman High School teacher Kevin Saint Clair, who last week was struck by a car while riding his bike, has prompted City Council to look into road safety.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Thursday introduced a resolution calling for a Streets Committee hearing to “investigate the rise in moving violations and traffic deaths since 2020 and explore solutions to create a safer Philadelphia for people walking, cycling and driving.”

Council approved the resolution in a unanimous voice vote, and the hearing will take place before the end of the year.

Thomas, who chairs the committee, said the hearing would be a continuation of efforts to tackle the issue since a spike in fatalities that began during the coronavirus pandemic prompted lawmakers to press for improved technology for police investigations and for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

“While traffic deaths have lessened since the height of the pandemic, it is still far too dangerous to walk and bike in our city,” Thomas said. “This continues to promote this gloomy, dark cloud that’s over the city right now.”

Thomas did not mention the alleged hit-and-run accident last week involving 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr., who told police he was struck by a vehicle at 15th and Spruce Streets.

Police said video evidence does not show an accident at the time and place Oubre described. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said this week that he has no reason to believe Oubre misled police.

It’s possible Oubre, who moved to the city in September and may have been shaken up by the accident, provided the wrong location.

What else happened this week?

Bills, bills, bills: The current Council officially entered its lame duck era following last week’s election, and members on Thursday filed dozens of proposals in the hopes of getting them passed by the end of the year, when their terms expire.

Almost all of the proposals were routine measures, such as renewals of leases of city facilities that were requested by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. But we’ll report on any significant legislation in the coming weeks.

Council only has three more meetings this year. To become law, bills must be approved by committee and read at two Council meetings. That means Council’s next meeting, on Nov. 30, will be the last in which new ordinances can be introduced this year.

What were this week’s highlights?

Calling on the state to fix the juvenile jail: Council passed a resolution calling on the state legislature to enact “comprehensive” reform that improves conditions at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center (JJSC), where overcrowding has left the facility in crisis for more than a year.

Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Jamie Gauthier, both of West Philadelphia, introduced the legislation following a recent Inquirer article detailing deteriorating conditions inside the jail, including photos of children sleeping on floors in crowded, dirty rooms.

Gauthier, who represents the district where the facility is located, said the article “broke my heart and filled me with anger.”

“No one should be subjugated to such inhumane conditions, most especially our children,” she said.

Gauthier said it’s “mind-boggling” that children caught in a backlog at the facility do not receive credit for time served. The Council resolution calls on the state to, among other things, amend state law to ensure that children receive that credit.

Possible new regulation on encampments: Councilmember Quetcy Lozada has written legislation that requires the city managing director’s office to report illegal camping activity and their efforts to mitigate it to City Council. Lozada wasn’t in Council Thursday, so the bill was introduced by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on her behalf.

Lozada, a Democrat whose 7th District includes much of Kensington, has repeatedly expressed concerns about groups of people in addiction or who are homeless who have established encampments on sidewalks or in vacant lots. The bill will be considered by a committee before being voted on by the full Council.

Not too tall: City Council President Darrell L. Clarke’s long-running efforts to place strict new controls on construction continued Thursday, as Council passed a new overlay limiting building heights on residentially zoned land and banning roof decks in swathes of North Philadelphia.

Who was there?

Incoming Council members: Two Councilmembers-elect were in the chamber Thursday for the first Council session after the Nov. 7 general election. Jeffrey “Jay” Young, a Democrat and an attorney who will represent North Philadelphia’s 5th District, was there. So was Nicolas O’Rourke, a pastor and member of the Working Families Party. Come January, he’ll join Councilmember Kendra Brooks as the second member of the progressive third party to sit on Council.

What’s coming next?

Council will not meet next week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. During its next meeting on Nov. 30, Council is expected to pass Councilmember Anthony Phillips’ legislation banning ski masks on public property, including in schools, at recreation centers, and on public transit.

Quote of the week

We should not forget those who were killed in Israel, those who were kidnapped from Israel, and those who are dying in Gaza today. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. speaking about the Jr. Israel-Hamas conflict

Praying for peace: A month ago, scores of people packed Council chambers in a chaotic meeting in which lawmakers approved a resolution condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Most of the attendees were there to criticize Council for focusing on the plight of Israel despite the country having already begun its deadly bombardment of Gaza.

At the time, Curtis Jones Jr., who is the only Muslim member of Council, said it was one of the most difficult days of his career. On Thursday, he gave a speech urging people to take time on Thanksgiving to remember those suffering in Gaza.

“What I hope is that during this time that we are enjoying each other that we pray for peace, that we pray for the cease-and-desist of hostilities, that they find that common ground,” Jones said.

Staff writer Jake Blumgart contributed to this article.