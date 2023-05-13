Philadelphia ‘hitman’ sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in 2019

Nasir Sadat bought a home in North Philadelphia and was renovating it when he was shot and killed in the street outside of his property in 2019. On Friday, a Philadelphia grand jury sentenced his killer, Keith Phillips, 31, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

“We commend the jury for their attention and consideration of all the evidence which led to the only possible conclusion: Keith Phillips is a cold-blooded killer,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “The evidence presented at trial showed that Phillips shot and killed Sadat for hire. I am proud of the hard work of our investigators and prosecutors, and our law enforcement partners, which today ensured that this very dangerous individual will be off the streets of Philadelphia and the citizens will be safe from him.”

According to prosecutors, Phillips was a paid hitman who received $4,500 from a local drug dealer to kill Sadat. However, Sadat, who was 37 years old at the time, was not the only victim — former Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams’ son, Jewell Williams Jr., was also shot that day on the street outside of Sadat’s property and survived. Both men were transported to Temple University Hospital, where Sadat was pronounced dead.

Jurors were shown video evidence of Phillips on July 5, 2019, arriving at a location in North Philadelphia close to where Sadat and Williams Jr. were wounded and fled the scene of the crime on a bike while holding a gun in hand. Cell phone data also confirmed that Phillips was at the scene of the shooting.

After the shooting, Phillips messaged a friend on Instagram telling them that he had “just drilled” someone and previously posted about being a “killer,” bragging of killing up to 20 people on his social media account. Additionally, police were able to identify Phillips by the clothes he was wearing the day of the crime which he was seen wearing in other posts on his social media, according to authorities.