Three men were killed in violent attacks overnight in Philadelphia, including a suspected carjacker who was set upon and beaten by a crowd of witnesses.
The latest slaying occurred about 12:25 a.m. Friday, when a 36-year-old man was shot in his head and body on the 4700 block of Hartel Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section, police said.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the victim, whose name was not immediately released, was returning home from work when he was gunned down in his driveway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and police have not said if they had established a possible motive.
No charges have been filed yet in the case of the suspected carjacker, who drove off in a car with three children inside about 9:50 p.m. Thursday while their parents were in the Strawberry Mansion pizza shop where the father works.
The parents gave chase. When the car got stuck in traffic, they pulled the 54-year-old man out of the car, police said. The suspect assaulted the father and fled before being stopped by what police called a “large crowd” and beaten.
Taken to Temple University Hospital, the suspect was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Police sources on Friday identified the man who allegedly stole the car as Eric Hood of North Philadelphia.
A short time earlier, police responded to the 900 block of East Woodlawn Street in East Germantown for a report of stabbing and found a man bleeding on the street.
The 31-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the chest and face, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at 10:22 p.m. His name has not been released yet.
The latest homicides came after five men were killed in four different shootings around the city in a 12-hour period that ended early Thursday.
Four of those deaths were reported previously, but police on Friday reported that a fifth shooting victim from that time frame died of his wounds Thursday.
Police said Ramell Dorsey, 24, was shot in the head about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 4500 block of North 17th Street in the Logan section.
Dorsey, who lived a block away on North Smedley Street, was taken to Einstein Medical Center, but died at 1:39 a.m. Thursday.
No arrests have been reported in any of the five slayings that occurred Wednesday and Thursday.
