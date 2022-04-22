One of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal January shooting of a Philadelphia police officer’s son turned himself in to authorities Friday, police said.

Levar Turner, 22, surrendered to police around 10 a.m. and will be charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Hyram Hill, 23, who police say was shot during an attempted robbery in North Philadelphia earlier this year.

Police released new video footage of Hill’s death this week, including a photo of one of the suspects. Investigators continue to search for a second person involved.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, when Hill, who had just finished his shift as a bouncer at a nearby bar, was approached by two gunmen in front of a store at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. They attempted to rob Hill, police said, then shot him nine times and stole his phone and his legally registered gun.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said this week that investigators used video surveillance footage to track the earlier whereabouts of the gunmen, who were driving a stolen Kia Forte.

Smith said police had encountered Turner and the other suspect just 15 minutes before Hill’s death, after responding to a nearby domestic violence call. The officers’ conversations with one of the suspects was captured on body camera. Officers did not ask for his name, Smith said, but the footage provided a clear view of the suspect’s face.

Hill’s mother is Philadelphia Police Officer Edwenna Ferguson, a 17-year veteran.

Turner was arrested in Philadelphia in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to carrying a gun without a license, records show. In January, a day after allegedly shooting Hill, he was sentenced to three years’ probation. Turner is also currently facing illegal gun possession charges in Montgomery County, records show.