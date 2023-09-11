A Delaware County man will spend decades in state prison for killing his wife and mother

A Newtown Township man who killed his wife and mother in 2020 has been sentenced to 23-to-60 years in state prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Iqbal Singh, 66, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault during a hearing Thursday before Delaware County Court Judge George Green.

The plea, negotiated with prosecutors, spared Singh from a potential conviction for first-degree murder and the mandatory life sentence that comes with it. Prosecutors made that deal, they said at the hearing, at the request of Singh’s children, who hoped to be able to see him again one day, outside of a jail cell.

Singh’s attorney, Pierre Latour III, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the proceeding before Green, Singh said he has bipolar disorder, which he did not receive treatment for until after his arrest in the deaths of his wife, Jaspal Kaur, and his mother, Nasib Kaur. Singh told Green on Thursday that he would not have killed the women if he had beenwell.

Singh called police in August 2020 to report the murders, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

At his home on Rockwood Road, officers found Singh covered in blood and suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital, the affidavit said.

In a room on the home’s first floor Nasib Kaur was lying unresponsive, with her throat slit. Jaspal Kaur was found on the second floor, similarly wounded. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

Singh’s son and daughter told police they had tried to call him and their mother on their cell phones early that morning, but received no answer, the affidavit said. When they called their parents’ home phone, the affidavit said, Singh told them he had killed the two women and told them to “call the police to come get me.”