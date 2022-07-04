Upper Darby police said Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for township resident Jermaine Young, 16, in connection with Friday night’s killing of a 14-year-old on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.

Young is being charged as an adult with third-degree murder and other related offenses in the shooting death of the younger teen, police said on Twitter.

Police have said they believed the killing was the result of children playing with a family member’s gun, but have not provided further details.

The victim’s name has not been released.