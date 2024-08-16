A reputed Philly mobster was one of the people charged for brawling at Chickie’s & Pete’s

One of the men charged with taking part in a brawl at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia earlier this month is a reputed Philly mob figure with decades-long connections to the city’s underworld.

John “Johnny Chang” Ciancaglini, 68, was charged with crimes including simple assault, conspiracy, and reckless endangerment for his role in the Aug. 2 melee at the sports bar and restaurant on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue. Police also charged four other people — including Ciancaglini’s wife, Kathy — in connection with the incident, which they said “stemmed from a family gathering.”

Ciancaglini’s arrest was hardly his first brush with the law.

In 2001, Ciancaglini, then a reputed mob captain, was convicted of racketeering alongside purported boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino. Ciancaglini served about eight years in federal prison.

Years later, in 2014, a meeting between Ciancaglini and Merlino at a Boca Raton cigar bar led a judge to send Merlino back to prison for a few months — the terms of Merlino’s supervised released barred him from associating with reputed mobsters.

To hear Ciancaglini tell it, though, he certainly isn’t involved in La Cosa Nostra now — and never was.

“No sir,” he said Friday, when reached by phone. “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Ciancaglini was equally mum when asked about the fight at Chickie’s & Pete’s. “Nothing I can say,” he said, citing the pending court proceedings.

Police said the brawl happened around 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. When officers responded and saw two groups fighting, police said, a sergeant tried to break it up, but 39-year-old Joseph Baldino resisted arrest and punched the sergeant in the face several times.

Baldino, of Packer Park, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

Ciancaglini’s wife, Kathy, 62, was also charged with disorderly conduct and related crimes, and brothers Richard and Michael DiBella, ages 45 and 37, respectively, were charged with offenses including aggravated assault and simple assault.

Ciancaglini is due back in court next month for a status listing, court records show.