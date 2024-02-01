What we know about the Bucks County man accused of decapitating his father

Authorities are continuing to investigate the grisly murder of a Bucks County man who police say was killed by his son.

Justin Mohn, 32, allegedly killed his father, Michael F. Mohn, Tuesday night in the family’s home in Levittown, according to court documents. Police discovered the elder Mohn’s decapitated body Tuesday night.

In the hours after the murder, police said, Mohn also posted a graphic video to YouTube in which he displayed his father’s severed head and ranted about the federal government.

Mohn has since been arrested, and was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing an instrument of a crime. He is being held without bail.

Advertisement

Here is what we know:

What do police say happened?

Middletown Township police responded to the Mohn family home on Upper Orchard Drive after receiving a call from Justin Mohn’s mother. There, they found his father’s decapitated body in a first-floor bathroom surrounded by “a large amount of blood,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers located Michael Mohn’s head in a bedroom, where it had been wrapped in a plastic bag and placed in a cooking pot. Police also found a machete and large kitchen knife in a bathtub, and bloodied rubber gloves on a desk and in a trash can, the complaint said.

Justin Mohn’s mother told police that only her son and husband were at home Tuesday evening. When she returned home and discovered the scene, she found the front door unlocked, and her son and her husband’s 2009 Toyota Corolla missing.

» READ MORE: A Bucks County man is facing murder charges after allegedly decapitating his father, then posting about it on YouTube

What did Mohn put on video?

Mohn posted a graphic video to YouTube in which he showed his father’s severed head and ranted against the federal government, police said. In the 14-minute clip, which has since been removed from the website, Mohn referred to his father, a retired civil engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, as a “traitor” and said that he was glad he was dead.

The video showed Mohn wearing rubber gloves while picking his father’s head out of the cooking pot, according to the criminal complaint. Mohn also spoke about right-wing conspiracy theories and railed against what he referred to as “far-left woke mobs.”

Who is Justin Mohn?

Mohn is a 2014 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he majored in agribusiness management. Court records show that between 2014 and 2020, he held a variety of short-term jobs, working in Colorado Springs at insurance and credit union call centers and at Jersey Mike’s Subs. For one month in 2020, he worked as a client service representative at a Bristol-based security company.

In 2022, he sued the U.S. Department of Education for $10 million, alleging that he was not sufficiently warned that he would be unable to repay his college loans. Since graduating college, Mohn applied for hundreds of jobs, according to an accounting of his work search included in the lawsuit.

In court, where he represented himself, he pinned his difficulty in finding work — which led to him moving back home with his parents — on being perceived by employers as an “overeducated, white male.” He made a similar claim in a 2018 lawsuit against Progressive Insurance, alleging that he had been discriminated against in his job there because he was an “overeducated, overqualified young male.”

A federal appeals court dismissed Mohn’s claim against the Department of Education in June. His lawsuit against Progressive was not successful.

Neighbors described Mohn as having something “off” about him, noting that he rarely spoke to anyone despite having moved into his parents’ home at least two years ago. One neighbor told The Inquirer that they had not observed anything that would make them believe Mohn would be violent. Another said that he could often be seen sitting on a raised manhole in a clearing, staring at their home and smoking.

Has Mohn been violent in the past?

Mohn did not have an arrest record, and had no prior contact with police in Bucks County, a source told The Inquirer. But in postings online, he called for a “hypothetical, violent revolution” against “traitor older generations” over the debt and unemployment experienced by generations that succeeded them.

In 2020, Mohn penned a manifesto entitled “America’s Coming Bloody Revolution” that contained similar sentiments to those espoused in the YouTube video he posted following his father’s murder. Posted to free-online publishing site Booksie, the manifesto, which has since been deleted, called for a “revolution” against people born before 1991, with Mohn claiming that prior generations were “trading away the future of America’s youth.”

On Reddit, a now-deleted profile shows Mohn’s activity on a subreddit known as “MilitiaArmoryOnlyFans,” which discusses firearms and related products. In July 2023, Mohn posted a message under the subject line “Join America’s National Militia — Mohn’s Militia” to skeptical response.

Where was Mohn arrested?

Police pinged Mohn’s cell phone at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, tracking him to near Fort Indiantown Gap, where Pennsylvania’s National Guard is stationed.

There, police found his father’s 2009 Toyota Corolla parked outside the National Guard installation, said Angela Watson, communications director of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Responding officers found that Mohn was armed, and had climbed the fence into the National Guard installation. He was arrested without incident as he was walking down the street.

Staff writers Oona Goodin-Smith, Vinny Vella, Ximena Conde, Ryan W. Briggs, and Robert Moran contributed to this article.