Nearly 70 more accusers come forward to say they were sexually abused at Pa. juvenile facilities

Dozens more people have come forward to say in lawsuits that they were sexually abused by staff at juvenile placement facilities across Pennsylvania, the latest development in a string of cases filed by scores of others in recent months against institutions across the state.

The new suits, filed Wednesday in a mix of county and federal courts, include allegations of abuse from nearly 70 people saying they were groped, molested, raped, or beaten by staffers. The accusations span 10 different facilities across Pennsylvania, three of them operated by the state Department of Human Services.

Advertisement

The new complaints mean that nearly 150 people have now said in civil suits in the past three months that they were sexually abused as children or teens by staff at juvenile detention facilities or treatment centers for young people with behavioral problems.

Jerome Block, a New York-based attorney who has helped coordinate the suits in Pennsylvania — as well as similar suits targeting facilities in other states — said: “These institutions and the adult staff who perpetrated this widespread sexual abuse must be held accountable.”

The new suits were filed against a total of 10 facilities in Pennsylvania, eight of which have already been sued by Block and his firm for similar allegations. Three of the facilities — Loysville Youth Development Center and the North Central and South Mountain Secure Treatment Units — are state-run, and one, the now-closed Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center, had been locally operated. It was was shut down by a judge in 2021 over allegations of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.

The others are or were privately operated: VisionQuest and Devereux, which both had multiple locations in the state; Northwestern Academy, in Northumberland County; Carson Valley Children’s Aid, in Flourtown; Presbyterian Children’s Village, in Rosemont and Southwest Philadelphia; and St. Gabriel’s Hall, in Audubon.

In response to the earlier lawsuits, spokespersons for several of those facilities — including those run by the state — said they had zero tolerance for abuse and were committed to protecting children in their care.

The new complaints contain accounts from men and women who reported abuse that ranged from groping to repeated and violent rapes when they were children.

One accuser said he was raped twice by a female staff member when he was 16 and living at the state-run Loysville facility in 2015. When he reported the abuse to a male staff member, the suit says, the staffer said the behavior was “normal,” then exposed himself and masturbated in front of the teen on several occasions.

Another accuser, a woman, said she was raped as a 16-year-old virgin at Presbyterian Children’s Village in 2011 or 2012. The abuse has caused “severe emotional distress and trauma, including but not limited to having traumatizing flashbacks,” she said in her lawsuit.

(The Inquirer does not identify without permission people who say they were sexually assaulted.)

The suits represent the latest troubling development for juvenile justice in Pennsylvania. Advocates for years have alleged physical and sexual abuse at placement facilities, and in recent months, there have been a variety of problems reported at the city’s Juvenile Justice Services Center, including significant overcrowding and complaints that some children are being denied access to education in violation of federal law.