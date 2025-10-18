Philadelphia police find body believed to be that of missing woman Kada Scott

Philadelphia police have found what they believe to be the body of Kada Scott, a law enforcement source said Saturday — a discovery that ends the two-week search for the woman police say was kidnapped from her workplace earlier this month.

Her corpse was found on the grounds of the closed Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Prosecutors intend to charge Keon King, 21, with murder, the source said. King was taken into custody earlier this week and charged with kidnapping Scott after police said they linked him to her disappearance.

King was the last person in contact with Scott before she went missing, investigators said, and cell phone location data placed him with Scott just before her phone line went dead.

Scott, of the Ivy Hill section of Mt. Airy, had just started her overnight shift at a Chestnut Hill nursing home when she walked outside around 10 p.m. — and never returned.

Police said Scott, a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, had told family and friends that someone had been harassing her in the days before she went missing.

For the last two weeks, local and federal investigators have worked frantically to find Scott, who they feared was in grave danger and might had been killed. They pored over surveillance footage, text messages, and cell phone location data, and conducted interviews with dozens of people who eventually led them to King.

And then they learned of what police said was King’s history of domestic violence — including that he had previously been charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and trying to strangle her. Those charges were dismissed, though, after the victim failed to appear in court, a decision District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office now says it regrets.