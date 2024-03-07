A Point Breeze man who went on a spree of hit-and-runs, killing one and injuring 5 others, sentenced to decades in state prison

The system had failed Kareem Welton, his defense attorney asserted Thursday. A lifetime of neglect, drug abuse and mental illness had never been properly addressed. And those factors culminated one night in July 2021, when Welton waged what prosecutors called a seven-hour “reign of terror,” running down six people in two stolen cars, killing one.

But a Montgomery County Court Judge was not swayed. Welton’s actions that evening, Judge William Carpenter said, were entirely his own. And he sentenced the 43-year-old Point Breeze native to 45½ -to-91 years in state prison on charges including third-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault.

“He’s the one who chose to drop out of school. He’s the one who chose to do drugs. His criminal conduct cannot be tolerated,” Carpenter said. “Society needs to be protected from this person. I intend to do that.”

Welton, through a statement read by his attorney, apologized to the family members of the 12 people victimized during the hours-long incident, saying he was sorry for his actions and the pain hecaused.

“If I could take it back, I would,” Welton wrote in his statement. “I’m sorry, and I want help.”

Welton’s attorney, Gregory Nestor, said in court that his client “never had a chance in life,” and accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in October.

Nestor presented evidence that a psychologist diagnosed Welton last year with schizoaffective disorder, and emotional development issues. Those mental health concerns were exacerbated by his chronic drug use, according to Nestor, particularly the powerful hallucinogenic PCP, which he was high on when his 30-mile spree of hit-and-runs began.

Welton had spent time homeless, and had dropped out of school at 19 — in ninth grade due to his developmental issues, Nestor said.

He noted that Welton’s family had sought to get him involuntarily committed hours before his crimes, but had been turned away from Thomas Jefferson University Medical Center due to Welton’s unruly behavior while intoxicated.

“It was the culmination of all that that led us here today,” Nestor said. “He didn’t do this crime out of a hardness of heart, or out of an intent to hurt anybody. This was the product of addiction and was the product of mental health.”

But prosecutors, led by Assistant District Attorney Kathleen McLaughlin, asserted that Welton was being manipulative, playing up the severity of his mental health issues and trying to elicit sympathy.

“It doesn’t matter why he did this, or how it affects him,” McLaughlin said. “What matters is the victims, how they were affected, and how they can move on from this.”

Just before 11 p.m. on July 27, 2021, Welton stole a Chevrolet Malibu from one of his neighbors, and drove toward Center City, prosecutors said. Two hours later, he spotted Adriana Moreno-Sanchez and Agustin Del Rosario walking home from their shift at Steak 48 on 15th Street near South.

In a statement read in court, Del Rosario described that “horrible night,” how he turned around to see the Malibu speeding toward him on the sidewalk, and screamed out to Rosario to move. He was too late, and the car hit both of them, injuring Del Rosario’s arm and leg, and knocking Moreno-Sanchez to the ground.

Del Rosario tried to pull her to safety, but saw the Malibu make a U-turn and head back in their direction. He narrowly avoided the car as it ran over Moreno-Sanchez, and watched as Welton got out of the vehicle, stopped briefly to steal Moreno-Sanchez’s chef coat, and then drove off. Moreno-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The process to return to my normal life after this has been long and difficult,” Del Rosario said.

Welton stole a second car, a Nissan Altima, not long after, and continued to drive recklessly and strike cars and pedestrians around the city. Eventually, he made his way to Collegeville, where Kyle Hillegas was out for an early-morning jog. Welton, as he was being pursued by police, intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic to hit Hillegas.

In emotional testimony Thursday, Hillegas said he was grateful to be alive after the traumatic experience.

He suffered a broken spine and a leg fracture in the crash, and had to be airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, given the extent of his injuries. Those physical injuries, he said in court, have healed. But the emotional scars “still run deep.”

Still, Hillegas said he “chooses to extend forgiveness” to Welton to find closure and move on with his life.

“I don’t even want to think about what could’ve happened anymore,” he said. “I hope through this experience, [Welton] has come to understand the seriousness of his actions and will seek forgiveness.”

Not long after striking Hillegas, Welton was arrested in nearby Trappe as he attempted to steal a third car, according to investigators.