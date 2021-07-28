A woman is dead after a being hit by a stolen car while walking on the sidewalk in Center City overnight, according to police.

Officials say the 32-year-old woman was walking with a co-worker at 15th and South Streets after 2 a.m. Wednesday when someone driving a stolen Chevy Malibu jumped onto the sidewalk and stuck her. The co-worker managed to jump out of the way.

The driver turned around and struck the woman again on the sidewalk before driving away. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“What’s very unusual is, according to witnesses and the male that was with the female, after striking this female on the curb, the vehicle continued south about a half-block then turned around and went northbound on the same sidewalk and ran the female over, striking her a second time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Prior to that, police say the same car struck a motorcycle with two passengers at Broad and Lombard streets. The driver suffered minor injuries, while the passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The stolen car was later found at Broad and South Streets. Police said the suspect remains at-large, but officials say they have footage of him leaving the car.

Police told 6ABC the driver struck a second pedestrian while driving a different car around 5:30 a.m. at Umbria and Ripka Streets in Manayunk. That victim is reportedly in stable condition.

None of the victims have been identified by police.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.