U.S. marshals apprehend man accused of shooting 13-year-old in Kingsessing

Federal authorities have captured a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Philadelphia teenager in the city’s Kingsessing section last week.

U.S. marshals apprehended Keith Holmes, 43, about 10 a.m. Wednesday on the first block of North 63rd Street in West Philadelphia, the service said. Investigators tracked Holmes to a family member’s home on the block, and he surrendered without incident after marshals knocked and announced their presence, the service said.

Holmes’ arrest occurred about three miles from where authorities say he shot a 13-year-old boy twice in the stomach last week. The shooting erupted at 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 6:40 p.m. last Thursday, with Holmes allegedly firing multiple shots at the teen following an altercation, authorities said last week.

The dispute was “over concrete that was recently poured,” the marshals said in a statement.

The teen was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in stable condition, police said last week. Authorities issued a warrant for Holmes shortly after the shooting.

“There is no excuse for violent crimes that occur against children,” said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy for the Marshals Fugitive Task Force. “Those who commit these crimes must be held fully accountable and the Marshals Service will ensure justice is without delay.”

As of Tuesday, police have recorded 444 shootings in the city in 2025, nearly a 29% decrease compared with the same time last year. There have been 237 shooting victims this year, a decrease of almost 19% compared with last year.