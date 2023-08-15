What to know on the fatal police shooting, and the Philly Police Department’s policy on Tasers

The two Philadelphia Police officers who fatally shot a 27-year-old man armed with a knife this week were equipped with Tasers, a department spokesperson said.

But when Eddie Irizarry emerged from his car with a knife and allegedly “lunged” at police, one officer shot Irizarry multiple times. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital but he died shortly after arriving.

Irizarry’s family has questioned why police did not use other less-lethal means — like the Tasers on their hips — to de-escalate the situation.

“Why would you shoot when there is no gun?” the victim’s father and namesake, Eddie Irizarry, asked Monday. “Police need to follow the rules, they need to respect people.”

Advertisement

Here’s what you should know about Irizarry’s death and the department’s use of Tasers.

Why did police shoot Irizarry?

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, two officers with the 24th Police District encountered Irizarry “driving erratically” near B Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, according to Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, a department spokesperson. When the officers attempted to pull him over, she said, he fled in his gold Toyota Corolla.

He headed south on Lee Street, before turning the wrong way onto the 100 block of East Willard Street, where he stopped his car.

As officers approached the car, Reilly said, Irizarry stepped out with a knife. She said officers gave “multiple commands” for him to drop the weapon, but he did not. He then “lunged” at the officers, she said.

One of the officers then shot Irizarry several times. They then carried Irizarry to their cruiser and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly after, at 12:48 p.m.

Video posted on Instagram of the moments immediately after the shooting appeared to show the officers pulling Irizarry out of the driver’s side of the Toyota, and there appeared to be a bullet hole in the car’s windshield.

Reilly declined to comment on the video of Irizarry being pulled from the car. She declined to say how many times Irizarry was struck.

Who is Eddie Irizarry?

Irizarry’s aunt, Zoraida Garcia, said her nephew was shot five times.

She said he’d been known to carry a pocket knife, but she doesn’t understand how or why he would try to use it on police.

Irizarry struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia, she said. He had moved to Philadelphia from Puerto Rico about seven years ago, she said, but did not speak English well.

Garcia said the family has received little information on what happened. At Temple Hospital Monday afternoon, they were not allowed to see Irizarry and were told only that he was shot, she said.

Were the officers equipped with Tasers and body worn cameras?

Reilly said at least one of the officers was wearing a body camera that was activated during the interaction. She said both officers were equipped with Tasers and trained to use them.

The department did not respond to questions about why the officers did not use the Tasers.

How many Philadelphia Police officers have Tasers?

As of Aug. 15, about 3,800 officers — or about 71% of the force — are equipped with the stun guns. Once officers are issued Tasers, they are required to carry them.

What’s the history of PPD and Tasers?

Philadelphia Police came under scrutiny for the department’s limited supply of Tasers after the October 2020 death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside his West Philadelphia home at a time when his family said he was having a mental health crisis. Wallace was armed with a knife and the officers who responded to the 9-1-1 calls placed by his family were not equipped with Tasers.

On the day Wallace was killed, about one-third of the city’s police officers were equipped with Tasers.

In the weeks that followed, Wallace’s family demanded reforms, saying the officers’ lack of nonlethal options during the confrontation contributed to his death. They sued the officers, Sean Matarazzo and Thomas Munz Jr., for allegedly using unreasonable force, and the city for failing to equip its officers with the stun guns, as had been recommended after a 2015 report by the U.S. Department of Justice.

On the year anniversary of Wallace’s death, the city agreed to spend $14 million to equip all patrol officers with Tasers within five years.

The department has said it is on track to meet that 2026 deadline, though the process has moved a bit slower than expected due to coronavirus-related guidelines and a staffing shortage that limits the number of officers who can be sent to training at one time.

What are the department’s policies on use of force?

Under Pennsylvania law, officers are justified in using deadly force if a person is attempting to escape and has “committed or attempted to commit a forcible felony” or possesses a deadly weapon.

Philadelphia Police Department directives say the use of deadly force should “be employed only in the most extreme circumstances and [after] all lesser means of force have failed or could not be reasonably employed.” Officers must have an “objectionably reasonable belief” that there is “immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

It’s ultimately up to officers’ discretion, the policy reads: “The amount of force, the continued use of any force, and the type of police equipment utilized, all depends upon the situation being faced by the officer.”