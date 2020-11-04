Philadelphia officials announced Wednesday that they would release body-worn camera footage of the police shooting Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man shot last week by two officers in front of his family’s West Philadelphia home.
The footage was expected to be released at 5:30 p.m. on the Police Department’s website, the Mayor’s Office said, following a news conference with Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and other top city officials at which they promised to discuss police reforms.
The announcement comes as the country’s eyes are on Philadelphia, with ballots still being counted in a presidential election that may hinge on Pennsylvania voters.
Now, demonstrations on city streets demanding that all votes be counted are converging with calls for justice in the wake of another Black man’s death at the hands of police.
Wallace’s family reviewed the recordings last week in a meeting with Outlaw and other city officials. The commissioner had pledged to publicly release the police videos of the killing, as well as audio of the 911 calls, after the family saw them.
The department has not released the name of the officers who shot Wallace.
Wallace’s killing raised questions — from his family to advocates to elected officials across the country — about the police response to what his family’s attorney called “an obvious mental health crisis.”
In the years Wallace spent in and out of the criminal justice system, court records show that city judges routinely sought to get him mental health treatment. At the time of his death, he was receiving help at a nearby mental health outreach center.
Officers had responded to Wallace’s West Philadelphia home 31 times for reports of disturbances in recent months, including twice on the morning of his death, Oct. 26. After a third call that day, two officers arrived on Wallace’s street to find him carrying a knife. The officers shot him as he approached them, as Wallace’s family and neighbors pleaded for them not to fire.
Johnson said that before the shooting, relatives had called 911 asking for an ambulance — not police officers. He said Wallace’s pregnant wife had told officers when they arrived that her husband had bipolar disorder.
Radio recordings reviewed by The Inquirer showed that the officers were dispatched to the address Monday afternoon on Locust Street after a report of a “27-year-old male assaulting an elderly female and male” at the home. The dispatch made no mention of Wallace’s mental condition.