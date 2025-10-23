Months before Kada Scott’s killing, Keon King was wanted for kidnapping his ex, but no one arrested him — even in court

A month after Keon King was charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and strangling her, police say, his violence escalated: in January, he returned to her home with a gun, then kidnapped and assaulted her.

A warrant for his arrest was issued days later.

Advertisement

In the weeks that followed, King twice appeared in Philadelphia court and stood before a judge in the initial strangulation case. But no one in the courtroom seemed to know he was wanted for kidnapping.

So both times, King walked out.

In February, despite the warrant for King’s arrest, prosecutors — seemingly unaware that police said he had recently attacked their key witness — withdrew the burglary and strangulation case when the victim failed to appear in court.

Police did not go to either hearing to take him into custody, and do not appear to have alerted the prosecutor to the new arrest warrant.

And King was not formally charged with the kidnapping until April, when, for reasons that are unclear, he turned himself in.

The shortcomings in those earlier cases came into focus this month after police said King abducted Kada Scott from outside her workplace Oct. 4, then killed her and buried her body in a shallow grave behind an East Germantown school. The death of Scott, 23, of Mount Airy, has unnerved a community and drawn national attention.

A review of King’s previous criminal cases raises questions about whether police and prosecutors could have been more vigilant in holding him accountable for the earlier crimes they say he committed.

City Council has since vowed to hold a hearing examining how the city’s criminal justice system handles cases of domestic violence.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has said it was a mistake for prosecutors to withdraw the charges in the alleged kidnapping of King’s ex — and his office has since refiled them. He said the decision not to proceed with the case was made by a young DA who was new at handling such prosecutions and saw the victim’s absence as a fatal flaw, even though there was video evidence of the attack.

But even before the charges were withdrawn, police and court records show, there were missteps.

Marian Grace Braccia, a former Philadelphia prosecutor who is a law professor at Temple University, said she found it alarming that law enforcement failed to take King into custody when he twice stood before them in court while wanted for a violent felony.

“If this is supposed to be a collaborative effort — if there is a shared mission of public safety and victim advocacy — it sounds like everyone dropped the ball,” she said.

Detectives and prosecutors, she said, should have been aware of the arrest warrant and had officers take him into custody.

Then, she said, prosecutors could have cited the alleged kidnapping to ask a judge to increase King’s bail and keep him behind bars.

Instead, she said, “it passed by everybody, and he came in and walked out, and slipped through the cracks of the Philadelphia legal court system.”

Krasner said there is no automatic system to notify prosecutors when a defendant in one of their cases is arrested anew.

Similarly, there is no system to let police know that suspects in new cases have outstanding criminal matters, said Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.

“Detectives are not automatically notified when a wanted subject is physically present in court on a different active case,” he said.

Krasner said the issues in the case underscore a lack of communication among law enforcement agencies that happens in part because their digital information systems are decades-old. He said his office and other law enforcement agencies should work to update those systems.

“That is something that we can all improve together if we have the will and if we have the resources,” he said.

A wanted man walks free

Police said King first attacked his ex-girlfriend in early November of last year. He broke into her Strawberry Mansion home, then tried to strangle her, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

He was taken into custody in December and charged with burglary and strangulation, and bail was set at $50,000. King immediately posted the necessary 10% of $5,000 and was released.

About a month later, police said, King returned to the woman’s home and tried to break in. When he could not gain entry, they said, he waited for her to step outside, then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into his car. He drove for at least four miles, beating her along the way, before dropping her off in Fishtown, according to the affidavit for probable cause for his arrest.

A judge approved the warrant for King’s arrest on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, and related crimes on Jan. 19, court records show.

King — now wanted for a violent felony — appeared in court the following week for a preliminary hearing in the earlier burglary case, records show. But when the victim did not show up in court a second time, Municipal Court Judge Jacquelyn Frazier-Lyde ordered that the case had to proceed at the next listing. Prosecutors agreed.

King left court.

Meanwhile, police said, officers tried at least once to arrest him. On Feb. 11, said Gripp, police went to a home where they thought King might be, but he was not there.

Two weeks later, King was again in court for the burglary case — but police did not go there to arrest him. Once again, the victim did not show up, and prosecutors withdrew the charges

King walked out of court a free man.

Braccia, the Temple law professor, said the detective assigned to the case should have been aware of the hearing. When seeking to charge King for the kidnapping, she said, the detective should have pulled up King’s arrest history and noticed the ongoing case. He then could have flagged it to the prosecutor in the first case and gone to the hearing to arrest him.

At the same time, she said, the prosecutors who approved the kidnapping charges against King should have noticed the earlier case and told the prosecutor — particularly because it involved the same victim.

In April, King turned himself in to police to be charged with kidnapping, strangulation, and related crimes in connection with the January attack. Prosecutors asked for bail of $999,999, but the magisterial judge, Naomi Williams, set bail at $200,000, court records show. King posted the necessary $20,000 and was released.

The following month, after the victim again did not appear in court at two hearings, the kidnapping charges were also withdrawn.

Since prosecutors have refiled the charges, Krasner’s office said it has been back in touch with the woman and hope she will testify. She declined to comment about King’s alleged crimes and the previous handling of the cases by police and prosecutors.

Six months later, King is back in custody, this time charged with murder. He’s held without bail.