Kevin J. Bethel was sworn in as Philadelphia’s newest police commissioner Tuesday afternoon, cementing his return to a department where he spent the first 29 years of his career.

Bethel, who most recently served as head of school safety for the city’s school district, took his oath of office at Russell Conwell Middle School in Kensington, a neighborhood that has long struggled with high levels of crime. New Mayor Cherelle Parker — who was sworn in separately earlier Tuesday — also said during her inaugural address that the Police Department under her leadership would be aggressive in confronting the neighborhood’s drug market, which has long been the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis.

Parker administered the oath to Bethel, taking time beforehand to forcefully offer her support of him and his department — something she said had been lacking for law enforcement in recent years.

“This commissioner has the support of his mayor 1000%,” she said over loud applause and cheers. “I know he’s going to do what is right to make the public safety of our city his number one priority.”

Bethel, meanwhile, said he was energized to take on a role that would allow him to help address a violence crisis that he often experienced first-hand while working at the school district — recounting instances in which he had to help school leaders repair bullet holes in windows, or work with officials to help children simply walk safely to and from school.

“My ‘why’ came from that,” he said.

The school’s auditorium was packed for the ceremony with current and former police officials, including all of the current deputy commissioners, as well as former commissioners Charles H. Ramsey and Richard Ross. Acting Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy was also in attendance, as was Roosevelt Poplar, the new president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, and Adam N. Geer, who is set to serve as the city’s first chief public safety director.

Bethel takes over a department that has been battling a series of challenges in recent years, including staffing shortages, flagging morale, and an ongoing gun violence crisis in the city.

The force currently has about 5,500 members, nearly 20% below its budgeted staffing levels. And because of recruitment challenges that have hit police agencies nationwide — as well as a months-long application and training process for cadets and a slew of planned retirements — the issue is forecast to get worse before it gets better.

(Gov. Josh Shaprio last month signed a bill to relax reading and fitness requirements for Philadelphia recruits — an attempt to broaden the potential pool of applicants).

Officers who remain or have recently joined the force have been asked to address a gun violence crisis that, while easing off the unprecedented levels seen during the height of the pandemic, remains well above historical norms.

The city saw more than 400 homicides last year, for example, about 20% fewer than in 2022. But before the violence spike that began in 2020, the city had recorded 400 annual homicides only once in the previous two decades.

Bethel, 60, has not spoken in detail yet about his plans for the department. But last month, after Parker introduced him as her pick for top cop — the first appointment she announced for her administration — he pledged to work with residents and community members to address public safety challenges he called significant but solvable.

“I’m proud to be a cop. But we’re not your enemy,” he said at the time. “We’re here to serve. And I ask you to give us the opportunity to do that.”

Who is Kevin J. Bethel?

Bethel, of Southwest Philadelphia, first joined the department in 1986, working as a beat cop in a district that covered parts of Chinatown, Center City, and Northern Liberties. He went on to work in units including narcotics and Internal Affairs, and, in 2005, was named captain of the 17th District in Southwest Philadelphia.

Three years later, when Ramsey took over the department, he plucked Bethel out of that role and moved him several rungs up the ladder to serve as a deputy commissioner. Ramsey, one of the most respected officials in modern American policing, later called that move “one of the best — if not the best — decisions I made as police commissioner here in Philadelphia.”

Still, when Ramsey retired in 2016, Bethel did, too. Ramsey was succeeded by another of his deputies — Ross — and Bethel decided to focus on a Stoneleigh Foundation fellowship he’d been awarded for work he’d started on the police force: Reducing the number of children being arrested by offering diversionary programs instead.

In 2019, Bethel was named the school district’s head of safety. He continued attempts to reform how law enforcement interacted with young people, in part by reshaping and rebranding the school police force, calling employees “school safety officers,” having them wear more casual uniforms, and asking them to focus on engaging and mentoring young people rather than seeking to arrest them.

After Parker won the Democratic primary in May, she began a months-long interview process for police commissioner in which she considered more than a half-dozen candidates — including John M. Stanford, who served as interim commissioner for the last few months under outgoing mayor Jim Kenney.

Parker said Bethel was “the most well-versed” in her public safety plan, and that he presented her with a series of his own ideas about how to enhance it. She also touted Bethel’s credentials as a forward-thinking leader with experience in bringing change to law enforcement — while still maintaining the respect of those on the force.

Commissioners, she said last month, “not only need to have the trust of the mayor, but they need to have the support of the rank-and-file.”

On Tuesday, she also made clear during her inaugural address that she expected the Police Department under Bethel to lead the way in her administration’s attempt to end what she’s called a sense of “lawlessness.”

“I want the world to know that I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness and bringing order back to our city and a sense of lawfulness,” she said.

Bethel’s next chapter was set to begin without delay: Parker, in one of her first actions as mayor, said she was declaring a public safety emergency, directing Bethel and the office of Managing Director Adam Thiel to develop “comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.