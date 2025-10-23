Man arrested in June at ‘No Kings’ protest and later allegedly found to have pipe bombs at home now in federal custody

A Malvern man who was arrested for bringing a gun and other weapons to a “No Kings” protest in West Chester over the summer was taken into federal custody Thursday morning.

Kevin Krebs, 31, will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on charges including making and possessing explosive charges, according to a law enforcement source.

Advertisement

State charges had been filed against Krebs after investigators serving a search warrant at his home found multiple homemade pipe bombs and other explosive devices.

The case was taken over by federal authorities after months of investigation. Krebs was arrested by federal agents during his arraignment on the gun charges at the Chester County Justice Center.

Thomas G. Bellwoar Jr. and Christian J. Hoey, the attorneys representing Krebs, said in an emailed statement Thursday night: “Kevin was adopted at a very young age from a desperate environment in an orphanage in Lithuania. He has been diagnosed with significant mental health issues including autism and Asperger syndrome. We believe his condition will be a central focus of his defense in Federal Court.”

On June 14, Krebs was arrested after other participants in a “No Kings” protest in West Chester reported to police that he was carrying a gun.

Officers confronted Krebs, who allegedly was carrying a loaded Sig Sauer handgun without a permit to carry a concealed firearm, a bayonet, pepper spray, and other weapons, police said.

Krebs was also carrying several magazines of ammunition for an assault-style rifle that was in his car nearby, police said.

When authorities searched his home on Conestoga Road, they found 13 handmade pipe bombs, along with components used to make detonators, and tactical vests and bullet-resistant armor, according to court filings.

Krebs had 21 guns total, according to authorities.

He had been released initially after posting bail, but that was later revoked and he has been in custody since then.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said previously that investigators were still trying to determine whether Krebs’ arrest was a “thwarted act of domestic terrorism.” The prosecutor said the case does not necessarily fit neatly into existing political narratives.

Krebs is a licensed electrician and former Home Depot employee who is registered as a Democrat but had been registered as a Republican. In recent months, he had been posting violent rhetoric against President Donald Trump and police.