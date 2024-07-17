Man arrested in shooting of a store clerk in Frankford, while police search for his accomplice

One of the two men who police say shot and killed a store owner during a robbery in a Frankford convenience store last week has been arrested, and police are searching for his accomplice, who is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said Wednesday.

Kharee Simmons, 37, was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and related crimes, police said. Simmons and another man, police said, shot and killed Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod, 37, early in the morning on July 11 while he was sweeping his store after closing.

Advertisement

Police on Wednesday called on the public’s help in tracking down Simmons’ alleged accomplice, Siddeeq Shakoor. Shakoor, who police say is considered armed and dangerous, is known to frequent the 5600 block of Windsor Street and the 4800 block of Mulberry Street.

Police received a call of a shooting near Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street at 12:18 a.m. July 11. When officers arrived at the Frankford Convenience Store, across the street from the Frankford Transportation Center, they found Kennedy-McLeod lying on the floor in the back employee section, the cash register open, and several bills strewn across the floor next to him, police said.

Kennedy-McLeod, was shot in both shoulders and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., police said.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed that Kennedy-McLeod was sweeping up while the store was closed when he noticed a man trying to break in through the back door of the business. Another man was seen acting as a lookout, police said.

When Kennedy-McLeod confronted the two men, the assailants pushed him back into the store and shot him, police said. The two men then stole cash and merchandise from the store, according to police.

Cash and five shell casings were found near Kennedy-McLeod’s body, police said.

Friends and neighbors of Kennedy-McLeod’s remembered him as a good man who had young children and had owned the convenience store for years.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit anonymous tips by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.