Man charged in fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend in Lansdowne

A 19-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of his live-in girlfriend, who was about eight-months pregnant, Lansdowne Borough Police Chief Kenneth Rutherford said Monday.

The baby was delivered at a hospital, but was reported in critical condition last week.

Kaiheem Jerelle Williams is accused of killing his girlfriend, whom police did not name, on Thursday evening inside their residence on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue, Rutherford said.

The case was investigated by Lansdowne police and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

“The arrest of Kaiheem Williams is a testament to the relentless determination of our officers and the CID Detectives. Their hard work has brought us one step closer to justice for the victim and her family,” Rutherford said in a statement.

Last week, Rutherford said Lansdowne police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a 911 call at the North Wycombe Avenue residence and found the pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Despite this, she was transported to the hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child,” Rutherford said last week. “The unborn child was delivered and remains in critical condition.”

Rutherford on Monday provided no update on the condition of the baby.

“We continue to keep the victim’s family and loved ones in our thoughts during this unimaginably difficult time,” Rutherford said.

Williams was being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, court records show.

He also was charged with first-degree criminal attempted murder and related offenses.