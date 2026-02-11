A former Philly lawyer who tried to get a cellphone to an accused gang leader in jail was sentenced to probation

A former criminal defense attorney was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation for smuggling contraband — including Suboxone and a cellphone — into Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center last year in an apparent attempt to placate a purported gang leader.

Paul DiMaio, of Turnersville, apologized for his actions during a sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge John R. Padova, saying: “I absolutely should’ve known better.”

Advertisement

DiMaio said his behavior was an ill-conceived response to a variety of pressures he was feeling at the time — including learning of a cancer diagnosis for his wife, and being afraid that the inmate who wanted the prohibited items was an accused murderer who had also been charged with attempting to arrange contract killings from jail.

“This is not me,” DiMaio said. “I think it was, for lack of a better term, a perfect storm.”

Padova said that 90 days of DiMaio’s probationary sentence must be served at a halfway house or similar re-entry facility.

DiMaio was indicted last year after prosecutors said he went to the detention center in February 2025 with two accordion-style folders, one of which contained a cell phone, charging cord, strips of Suboxone, and 240 loose cigarettes.

The materials — which inmates aren’t allowed to possess — were not discovered by guards overseeing entrants to the jail that day, prosecutors said. But surveillance footage later showed DiMaio taking the two folders to a visiting room, where he met with a prisoner who was associated with another inmate, Jahlil Williams, the intended recipient of the contraband.

Williams — also known as “25th Street Bill,” or “Kill Bill” — was awaiting trial for a variety of violent crimes in a sprawling racketeering case. DiMaio said he was afraid that Williams, the purported leader of the Omerta street gang, was upset over a monetary dispute involving a previous legal case, and that Williams might seek to harm him if he didn’t go along with the smuggling plot.

“I panicked,” DiMaio said, “and I made just a horrible decision.”

While in the visiting room at the detention center, prosecutors said, DiMaio gave Williams’ associate — who has not been charged in the case — the folder containing the prohibited items, prosecutors said, and that man was supposed to give the materials to Williams.

But a guard searched the folder before the prisoner got back to his cellblock and found the prohibited items inside. And after an FBI investigation, DiMaio was charged with crimes including providing contraband to an inmate and aiding and abetting.

Williams was charged as well, as were his sister Jada, and his mother, Tanya Culver, who were accused of participating in the conspiracy. They are all still awaiting trial.

DiMaio, meanwhile, pleaded guilty last fall to providing contraband and making a false statement.

He surrendered his law license voluntarily shortly after he was charged, he said in court. He has since been seeking to find other ways to pay his family’s bills, but said the loss of his career and his wife’s ongoing health challenges have left the couple “financially ruined.”

Padova, the judge, told DiMaio he was involved in “serious conduct,” but that: “This is the first day of the rest of your life.

“We’ve given you the opportunity to make the best of it,” Padova said.