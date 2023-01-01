3 dead, 7 injured after mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia
Police said that it appeared there were multiple shooters.
Three people are dead and seven injured after a shooting in Carroll Park in West Philadelphia.
Police said the shooting occurred at a party with over 100 people in attendance.
There have been 142 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 39% from this time last year.
This is the third shooting in which at least five people are shot during the same incident to happen in Philadelphia this year.
3 dead, 7 injured in Carroll Park shooting
At least three people are dead and seven more are injured after a shooting broke out at a party in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Over 100 people were attending the party on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in Carroll Park when shots broke out around 2 a.m, according to police.
This is the third shooting in which five or more people have been shot in 2024
There have been 142 homicides to date in 2024, according to data kept by the Philadelphia police department, down 39% from this time last year. Before Sunday morning’s shooting, there were 600 gun violence victims in 2024. One hundred twenty-nine of died, according to a dashboard kept by the Office of the City Controller.
This is the third shooting in which at least five people are shot during the same incident to happen in Philadelphia this year.
Map of the shooting
The shooting took place on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park section of the city in West Philadelphia.