3 people dead, 6 injured after mass shooting erupted at a party in West Philly’s Carroll Park

At least three people are dead and six more are injured after a mass shooting broke out at a party in a park in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

More than 100 people were attending the party on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in Carroll Park when shots broke out around 2 a.m, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that police believe all the individuals who were shot were adult men. A 33-year-old man — who Pace said was likely targeted and “shot at very close range” — was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim was 29-years-old, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The injured men ranged from stable to critical condition, according to police, who also recovered a firearm from the scene of the party.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters,” Pace said. “We counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings.”

Officers are looking to review surveillance footage of the incident. No arrests have been made, and no suspects are in custody.

This is the third multiple shooting to happen in Philadelphia this year at a large outdoor party.

The city’s most recent happened on July 4 in Kingsessing, when a gunman opened fire at a “pop-up” party, killing 19-year-old Maurice Quann. Police said his party might have gotten caught in the middle of a longstanding gang feud. Eight other people were also shot — all between the ages of 14 and 24 — and an arrest has yet to be made.

Just under three weeks before that, 17-year-old Isya Stanley was shot and killed in Fairmount Park when gunfire rang out at a party she was attending with her boyfriend and about 100 other juveniles. Four other teens were also injured.

There have been 142 homicides to date in 2024, according to data kept by the Philadelphia Police Department, down 39% from this time last year. Before Sunday morning’s shooting, there were 600 gun violence victims in 2024. Of those, 129 died, according to a dashboard kept by the Office of the City Controller.