1 killed, 8 hurt in July 4 shooting in Southwest Philly

One person was killed and eight others injured in a late night shooting on July 4 in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

As the Independence Day revelry was quieting, Philadelphia police officers on routine patrol around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 60th and Kingsessing Avenue saw someone lying on the street and realized the person had been shot, said Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.

Additional officers arrived and found more victims and took them to a hospital, he said. More victims later arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

One victim was pronounced dead while eight others suffered injuries, but were all in stable condition, said Massaquoi. The victims — including juveniles — were treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

As of Friday morning, police gave no motive for the shooting, and no arrests had been made. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, Massaquoi said.

Throughout the holiday night, he said, police broke up crowds that had gathered in the area, but police do not believe that those who were shot were part of a party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.