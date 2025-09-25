Three men behind fatal Lower Merion home invasion sentenced to life in prison for ‘pure, pure evil’

Charles Fulforth, Kelvin Roberts, and Jeremy Fuentes planned what they believed would be a simple burglary: Break in, steal a cache of weapons stored inside gun safes, and leave.

Instead, they carried out a doomed break-in at the wrong home in Lower Merion that left one man dead, his mother permanently paralyzed, and a family and community heartbroken.

And on Thursday, inside a packed courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse, all three men were sentenced to life in prison for their crimes, which Judge Risa Vetri Ferman described as “pure, pure evil.”

In handing down the sentences, Ferman told the defendants their actions represented some of the worst criminal behavior she had seen in her career.

She said Fulforth, 41, and Roberts, 42, the gunmen who shot Andrew and Bernadette Gaudio, were motivated by pure greed and had committed an atrocity.

“You could’ve left, you could’ve stopped, but you didn’t,” the judge said in describing the events of that December night last year. “You could’ve committed a robbery, could’ve taken property, and left without harming anyone.

“Instead, you carried out a cold-blooded evil.”

She chastised the three men for not showing any remorse, and for acting almost gleeful after the killings.

In court Thursday, only Fuentes, 27, addressed the Gaudio family, offering a brief apology in a soft, trembling voice.

Robert Gaudio offered a sharp rebuke to each man, reserving his harshest comments for Fulforth, who, evidence shows, fired the shot that killed his brother.

“I believe there’s a fate worse than death, and that is being forgotten,” he said. “These men didn’t contribute anything positive to society while they were free, and, based on the evidence presented, I doubt that will change behind bars.”

And he asked Ferman, and those assembled in her courtroom, to remember his younger brother as a kind, hardworking young man who spent the final moments of his life trying to save his mother from her attackers.

On the night of the burglary, Fulforth and Roberts, armed with illegal guns and carrying zip-ties, forced their way into the Gaudio family’s home on Meredith Road. The two worked for a junk-hauling business in Willow Grove, and had been told that a large collection of guns would be waiting for them in the basement of the home.

But the group had been misled by Fuentes, who helped plan the heist: Days earlier he had gone to a home with a similar address in Bucks County to provide its owners with an estimate for junk-hauling.

Mistakenly, he gave his accomplices the wrong address, and sent them to Montgomery County instead. For setting that chain of events in motion, Ferman said, Fuentes was just as culpable as the men who pulled the trigger.

During the home invasion, Fulforth shot Andrew Gaudio, executing him as he lay prone on the ground.

Gaudio, 25, had tried to save his mother, Bernadette, who was shot as she slept in her bed. Their gunfire hit her in the neck, paralyzing her instantly, according to evidence presented at trial.

Fulforth and Roberts were convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder.

Fuentes did not set foot in the Gaudio home, but prosecutors said he was instrumental in planning the burglary. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder, which also carries a mandatory life sentence.

Addressing the court during the sentencings, Bernadette Gaudio mourned her younger son. She said she will always cherish the small, quiet moments they spent together, and will forever wonder what the rest of his life would have held for him.

She raged at the devastation the men caused her and her family, leaving her, a once active woman, unable to move on her own and struggling with medical debt.

“I’ve experienced loss before, but nothing like this,” she said. “The emptiness I feel in my heart is so deep, I fear I may never recover.”