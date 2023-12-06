Center City Macy’s set to reopen after fatal stabbing

The Center City Macy’s is set to reopen 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after two security guards were stabbed, one fatally, a Macy’s spokesperson said.

Tyrone Tunnell, 30, tried to steal hats from the iconic department store at 13th and Market streets just before 11 a.m. Monday, police said. When security guards confronted him and got back the stolen items, he initially left without any issue, police said.

Minutes later, Tunnell returned, allegedly angered at the confrontation, and approached the two guards, who were both unarmed, police said. After they started arguing, Tunnell brandished a pocket knife and stabbed both men.

When officers arrived, they found Eric Harrison, 27, with a laceration to his neck area, and the other guard with stab wounds to his face, groin, chest and back.

Both men were transported to Jefferson, where Harrison was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Tunnell fled to a nearby Market-Frankford Line station, slipping through a turnstile and tossing a knife onto the tracks before hopping a train to the Somerset station, in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Using the transit system’s vast network of cameras, SEPTA police quickly tracked and identified Tunnell as a suspect and intercepted him at Somerset.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner charged Tunnell with murder, attempted murder, and other related crimes on Tuesday.