Man who struck and killed CHOP doctor riding bicycle while driving drunk sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison

A 69-year-old man who was driving drunk when he struck and killed Barbara Friedes, a 30-year-old pediatric resident at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who was riding a bicycle near Rittenhouse Square, was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Michael Vahey was driving his Volkswagen 61 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone while intoxicated when he rammed into Friedes from behind as she biked on the 1800 block of Spruce Street on July 17, 2024.

The impact of the hit was so great that Friedes was flung more than 20 feet into the air, police said. She and Vahey both lived in the neighborhood.

Friedes, who was wearing a helmet at the time, sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

In April, Vahey pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, manslaughter and related crimes, court records show. His sentencing comes just days after the one-year anniversary of Friedes’ death.

The loss of Friedes’ shattered the lives of her constellation of friends and family and reverberated through the lives of thousands of patients that would lose out on her care, her loved ones said.

“When a person really close to you dies, you are left with a hole in your heart,” her mother Mary Dietrick said Tuesday. “When your child dies, you are left with a crater in your heart. Moreover, when your child dies in a violent way, that crater is a bottomless cavern, lined with sharp jagged edges.”

At the time of the crash, Vahey’s blood alcohol content was 0.16, twice the legal threshold for intoxication, police said.

Prosecutors previously said Vahey had been convicted of a DUI in 2009 after he drove the wrong way on Pine Street near 10th Street. Vahey’s blood alcohol content at the time was 0.20 — more than twice the legal threshold.

His record was later expunged after he completed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program through the courts, prosecutors said.

Friedes was in her third year of residency at CHOP. She received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and had just been selected as a chief resident at CHOP for the forthcoming academic year.

Friedes’ death sparked widespread outrage among bike-safety advocates who had been calling for increased safety measures in the city for years and led City Council to pass a measure that bans motor vehicles from stopping in the city’s designated bicycle lane, which advocates said increases the risk of crashes.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker signed the bill into law in December.

City transportation officials have also proposed nearly $5 million in upgrades to the Spruce and Pine bike lanes, which would include adding concrete and planter barriers to protect the lanes.