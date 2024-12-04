It is now illegal to stop in bike lanes in Philly

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Wednesday signed a law that bans motor vehicles from stopping in the city’s designated bicycle lanes, handing a big political victory for cycling and traffic safety advocates.

While it is already forbidden to park in bike lanes, the new ordinance would make it illegal for a driver to pull a vehicle over and stop temporarily in a bike lane to load or unload.

“There are even drivers who don’t think it’s a big deal,” Parker said of stopping in the lanes. “Well, it is a big deal … increasing the risk of crashes and compromising safety for all road users.”

City Council passed the measure unanimously Oct. 24 after a campaign for more protections by cycling and safety groups that intensified after a series of high-profile crashes that killed cyclists and pedestrians last summer.

Violators face fines of $125 for violations in Center City and $75 in other areas. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will handle enforcement.

» READ MORE: PPA said they would increase enforcement of parking in bike lanes. Did they?

“Slow down,” said Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who championed the measure. “Hopefully this will go toward changing that culture of bicycle violence here in the City of Philadelphia.”

Much of the public focus during debate over the ordinance focused on the heavily used crosstown bike lanes along Spruce and Pine Streets, dividing residents who value the convenience of temporarily stopping in front of their homes and those who favored restrictions.

When vehicles stop or park in a bike lane, cyclists have to swing out into traffic to go around them.

Separately, the city’s transportation department has proposed changes that would protect bike-lane users on Spruce and Pine from traffic with concrete curbs and other safety barriers, while providing loading zones for residents in the parking lane across the street.