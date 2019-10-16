After three days of testimony in Michael White’s voluntary-manslaughter trial, both sides rested their cases Wednesday, and jurors were to begin deliberating during the afternoon.
The main facts of his case have largely avoided dispute: During a brief and random encounter near Rittenhouse Square last year, witnesses have said, White stabbed Sean Schellenger in the back as Schellenger tried to tackle him.
White admitted as much on the witness stand Tuesday. A cell phone video played for the jury showed much of the pair’s physical struggle.
But during closing arguments Wednesday, two interpretations of those facts emerged.
Prosecutors said White, 22, unnecessarily involved himself in a traffic dispute between Schellenger, 37, and other people he did not know, then escalated the situation by pulling a knife.
Schellenger “died for no reason,” said Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy. “This killing was not justified.”
White’s lawyers, meanwhile, said Schellenger was drunk, aggressive, and had told White: “I’ll beat the black off you” before charging and initiating physical contact. They contend White’s actions were self-defense and that he felt afraid for his own safety.
“The only reason he acted the way that he did is he was in fear for his life,” said Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey.
Now the eight women and four men on the jury must decide which interpretation they agree with. White also faces counts of obstructing evidence after the crime.
As in past days in the case, the courtroom was packed Wednesday with supporters for both Schellenger and White. Some could be heard stifling tears as lawyers made their cases.
This is a developing story and will be updated.