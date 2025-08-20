Police arrest husband in shooting death of co-owner of East Germantown spa

Philadelphia police on Wednesday said they have made arrests in two domestic-related homicides, including the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Rashida Irvin, the co-owner of an East Germantown spa.

Kyle Irvin, Rashida’s husband, surrendered to police shortly after midnight and was facing charges of murder and related offenses, police said.

Rashida and Kyle Irvin co-owned Mister Relaxation Men’s Spa & Lounge at 6325 Germantown Ave. The couple and their business were featured in a 2023 segment on Localish, a show that is featured on ABC platforms. Rashida also appeared in 2023 on Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia, which did a live segment from the spa, which caters exclusively to men.

On Aug. 11 around 6:35 p.m., police were flagged down by someone reporting having heard gunshots coming from the inside of a location on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police went inside and found the body of Rashida in a bathroom. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Her case has been highlighted on social media by WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson, who said she had planned to meet Rashida in September to promote the spa.

“It just really broke my heart,” Jackson said in an interview on Tuesday.

Jackson said that a family member of Rashida asked that she be remembered as Rashida Smith, her maiden name.

Police on Wednesday also announced an arrest in the death of 42-year-old Direll Skipworth, who was fatally shot allegedly by his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son during a domestic altercation Sunday night in North Philadelphia.

Kenneth Warren surrendered to police on Tuesday and was charged with murder and related offenses, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of North Gratz Street and found Skipworth with gunshot wounds to his chest, his back, and a leg. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Skipworth and his girlfriend, police said.

No age or other identifying information was provided for the woman.

During an argument between the couple, the woman’s son got involved and began fighting Skipworth before shooting him, police said. The son then fled the scene.