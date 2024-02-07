The biker who stomped on a family’s car windshield and pulled a gun on the driver in Center City has pleaded guilty

Cody Heron, the biker who violently jumped on a family’s rear windshield near City Hall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of an instrument of crime in connection with the videotaped altercation that went viral.

On Oct. 1, around 8:45 p.m., Nikki Bullock, her girlfriend, and their two children, ages 5 and 2, were driving by City Hall. Heron, 27, of Frankford, was there for an unauthorized “meet-up” of cars and dirt bikes. What followed was a viral video showing Heron getting off his bike, climbing onto the rear of Bullock’s red 2012 Ford Fusion and jumping on the rear windshield, shattering it.

When Bullock, 23, got out of the car to confront him, he pulled a gun on her and headbutted her with his helmet on.

At the time, Bullock told The Inquirer, she was delivering for Uber Eats when Heron hit the side of her car, and the two exchanged words.

“The only reason he didn’t shoot it through the car is there was another guy who was on a four-wheeler ... [who said] ‘Oh, you’ve got a little girl in the car. You’re lucky you’ve got a little girl in the car,’” Bullock told Inquirer columnist Jenice Armstrong.

While the community rallied to help Bullock repair her vehicle, the police asked the public for help identifying Heron. He was arrested Oct. 4, two weeks later his bail was hiked to $4 million, after his attorney requested a bail reduction.

The District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a news conference about Heron’s guilty plea for Thursday at 11a.m. Heron’s sentencing is scheduled for June 5, according to court records.