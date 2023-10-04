Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the viral Center City motorcyclist assault

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the now-viral Center City assault that involved a motorcyclist stomping on and shattering the windshield of a woman’s car while her two children were in the back seat.

“SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in Center City, involving the male on the motorcycle,” Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Great tips from [the] public and some outstanding detective work.”

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect, nor the charges he faces.

The assault happened Sunday night, when a group of ATV, motorcycle, and dirt bike riders surrounded a burgundy sedan driven by Nikki Bullock, a 23-year-old mother who was making deliveries for UberEats as her 5-year-old daughter and two-year-old son rode along.

A motorcyclist in a black and gold helmet then leaves his vehicle to jump on the back of the sedan, shattering the window about where Bullock’s two children were seated. When the motorcyclist dismounts from the car, what appeared to be a handgun falls from his waistband. He points it at Bullock when she exits the car to confront him, eventually headbutting her.

A video of the altercation first uploaded to Instagram Monday by user George Coloney — who said he was a tourist on a sightseeing tour — has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

“It was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me?” Bullock told NBC10 about the confrontation. “I’m just grateful that my kids are okay. There’s not a scratch on them.”

Throughout the video, a Philadelphia police patrol can be seen in the outer left lane, several car lengths behind the sedan. Vanore previously told The Inquirer that it was unclear if the officers could see the incident, and if they could, he didn’t think the patrol car could reach the scene.

“Looks to me like it’s caught in the traffic out there. So I don’t think that car could reach them,” Vanore said.

Police first identified a person of interest in the altercation Monday afternoon after releasing screen grabs from the video to solicit tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.