Former South Jersey cop charged with hacking and distributing nude photos from multiple women’s social media accounts

A former Mount Laurel police officer has been indicted on charges that he hacked social media accounts of multiple women to obtain and then publicly post their nude photos, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced Thursday.

Ayron Taylor, 24, of Moorestown, was charged with 97 counts in an indictment returned by a grand jury on Feb. 15, including distribution of child pornography because some of the photos of the approximately 20 women were taken when they were underage, Bradshaw said.

Taylor also was charged with official misconduct because some of his alleged actions happened while he was on duty, though he only used his own personal devices and not police equipment, Bradshaw said

Taylor originally was arrested and charged in 2022 after a woman contacted Evesham Township police to report that an unknown person had hacked her Facebook and Snapchat accounts to access her nude photos and then distributed them to her Snapchat contacts and Facebook friends, as well as posting them on her Facebook wall.

Advertisement

The subsequent investigation determined that all the women allegedly targeted by Taylor had student email accounts through Rowan College of Burlington County and that Taylor illegally accessed around 5,000 such email accounts, Bradshaw said.

Taylor resigned from his job after the Mount Laurel Police Department suspended him with intent to terminate, Bradshaw said. Taylor had joined the department in October 2021 after graduating from the police academy.

His arraignment is scheduled for Mar. 11 in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

A spokesperson for Rowan College could not be reached for comment, but Bradshaw said the college has been cooperating with investigators.