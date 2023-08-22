A Folcroft man killed his nephew during a dispute over car repairs, investigators said

A Folcroft man killed his uncle, investigators said, during an argument over repairs to a vehicle.

Birchett King, 25, was arrested late Monday and charged with first- and third-degree murder and related offenses.

There was no indication he had hired an attorney, and he was denied bail.

Police in Clifton Heights had been searching for King since Thursday, when he fled the scene of the shooting at ATP Motors on Baltimore Avenue, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Investigators were called to the auto-body shop for reports of a shooting and found James Ford, 39, shot multiple times, covered in blood and lying on a grassy area nearby, the affidavit said. Ford was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene of the shooting told police he had received a call from King, who said he shot his uncle after the two argued over the cost of repairing a car, the affidavit said.

King did not have a permit to carry a concealed gun, according to investigators.

Surveillance footage from the shop showed Ford being chased by King down the street, toward the Lindbergh Bridge, the affidavit said. King was seen carrying a firearm, and then, a short time later, running back toward a car parked at the auto body shop.

King surrendered to police about 6 p.m. Monday, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, police in Upper Darby are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during a crowded funeral luncheon for Ford about 45 minutes before King was taken into custody.

One person died at the scene and three others were wounded in the shooting on the 600 block of Long Lane, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses recorded at least one shooter getting out of a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala and firing into the storefront where the luncheon was being held.

Police did not identify the person who was killed. Another victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive, Bernhardt said. The two other victims suffered graze wounds.

A spokesperson for Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer declined to comment Tuesday on whether King was considered a suspect in the Upper Darby shooting, saying the case was still under investigation.

Staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this story.