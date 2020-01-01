The deadly violence in Philadelphia from 2019 spilled over into 2020 Wednesday after two men were shot and killed in separate incidents.
Just before noon, police were called to the unit block of North Hobart Street near Arch and 59th Streets for a shooting. They found the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died of his injuries at 12:13 p.m., according to police.
At 2:19 p.m. in the Frankford section of the city police responded to a call in the 4700 block of Griscom Street. They found a man in his early 20s who was shot twice in the chest. He was transported by medics to Frankford Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No weapon was recovered, according to police.
Earlier, a shooting occurred at 12:43 p.m. in the 400 block of North 34th Street in the Powelton Village section of the city. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. He was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered, according to police.
In the last two years, the city has seen an increase in violent killings.
In 2019, Philadelphia had 355 homicides, exceeding the previous year when 353 people were murdered. The last time the city recorded a higher figure was 2007, with 391 slayings.