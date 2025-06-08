Second teen arrested in alleged Norristown gang-related murder

A 17-year-old suspected of participating in an alleged gang-related murder in Norristown last month has been arrested, the second teen charged in the killing, authorities said.

Naseem Worrell, of Powell Street in Norristown, who was apprehended Friday night, has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, conspiracy and firearm violations in the May 23 shooting death of Tahaj Andru “Pooh” Harrison, 20, outside his mother’s home in the 600 block of Corson Street.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Worrell was one of three masked men who fired numerous shots at Harrison just after 9:30 p.m. as he stood on the sidewalk outside his mother’s home while she sat in the backyard.

The gunmen fled and police found a handgun magazine in the street, six fired cartridge casings and two live rounds of 9mm ammunition at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Harrison was shot in the torso. He had managed to get to his backyard before collapsing in front of his mother, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, police arrested 15-year-old Kaleem Naseer Roland, also of Norristown, and charged him with murder and related offenses in Harrison’s death. At the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele had also announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Worrell, and that a third alleged shooter remained unidentified.

The investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Norristown police alleges that Harrison’s killing was the result of ongoing violence between two factions: the Grimy Boys/6’s, which the victim belonged to, and the rival All Black Bandits/300’s, which Worrell belongs to.

Steele said detectives recovered Instagram messages from several hours before Harrison’s death between him and Worrell about an ongoing feud and recent violence and killings between the groups.

Worrell thought one Instagram post by Harrison was disrespectful regarding a recent killing of one of Worrell’s associates, Steele said.

The post was about the shooting death of 15-year-old Seth “Pop” Marshall two days earlier in Philadelphia, according to the police affidavit.

After Harrison was killed, All Black Bandits/300’s celebrated on Instagram with the hashtag #Murk4Pop, the affidavit said.

Staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this article.