Man arrested in North Philly shooting that left 7 people injured

Philadelphia police on Friday night announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man in the shooting of seven people Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia.

Tyheed Harvey, of East Germantown, was arrested Friday as he attempted to get into a car that was under surveillance by police. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses.

Advertisement

In a statement, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel thanked his investigators for “diligent work” that “led to a significant arrest with more to come.”

The gunfire erupted just after 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street. Police said three men in a car pulled up to the intersection, got out and opened fire on a crowd of people gathered on the block of North Bambrey.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot, and a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh. The women were transported by police to Temple University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Three more victims arrived at Temple by private vehicle, including a 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks, a 19-year-old man shot in the back, and a 34-year-old woman shot in her left hand. The 19-year-old man was admitted in critical condition and the other two were listed as stable.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl with two graze wounds and she was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed as stable.

About an hour after the shooting, an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the buttocks arrived at Temple Hospital, and she also was listed as stable.

“I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia,” Bethel said.