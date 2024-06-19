Seven people shot in North Philadelphia

Seven people, ranging in age from 16 to 47, were shot on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street Wednesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

All victims were in stable condition, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Advertisement

“They’re all going to live,” Small said.

Police believe that a shooter — or shooters — got out of a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of North Bambrey and West Somerset Streets before firing 17 shots from a semiautomatic weapon, or multiple weapons, into a crowd on the sidewalk 50 feet away, and then got back into the vehicle, Small said. The car, which was recorded by a nearby police camera, was last seen traveling eastbound on the 2500 block of West Somerset Street, he said.

The car appeared to have four doors with “some sort of yellow tape or plastic securing the rear trunk,” Small said.

Police received several 911 calls for gunshots around 6:22 p.m., and initially reported that five people were shot on the North Philadelphia street.

A 29-year-old woman who was shot once in the right thigh and a 47-year-old woman who was shot once in the left thigh were taken by emergency responders to Temple University Hospital.

Another woman, 31, was shot once in the left hand, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, and a 23-year-old man was shot once in the right buttock, according to police. All three arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle.

Police then discovered that a 16-year-old girl on the scene had a graze wound to her abdomen, and another to her right thigh, and she was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital, police said.

Almost an hour later, a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the lower back also arrived at Temple Hospital by private vehicle, Small said.

Police did not know Wednesday how many shooters were involved, what their motive was, or who the shooter was targeting, Small said. He said police believe most of the victims live on the block.

Several residences in the area have surveillance cameras outside, he said.

“So we’re hoping those cameras recorded something that can help us with this septuple shooting,” he said. “We don’t have a motive at this time.”

The scene was secured Wednesday night; no weapons were recovered, and no arrests had been made, according to Officer Tanya Little, a police spokesperson. The investigation is ongoing.