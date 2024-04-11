Man charged after gun accidentally fires, injuring 9-year-old girl outside McDonald’s in North Philadelphia

A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple crimes after a gun allegedly in his possession accidentally fired, wounding a 9-year-old girl in the leg outside a McDonald’s in North Philadelphia, police said Thursday.

Derrick Marshall, described by police as the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, had parked at the McDonald’s at the corner of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue and was walking the girl into the restaurant Wednesday evening when the firearm discharged, police said.

“You see her on video — her legs buckle” a few feet from the entrance, Chief Inspector Scott Small said after the incident.

Marshall entered the restaurant briefly with the girl, then left and drove to Temple University Hospital a few blocks away. The girl, who was shot in the right calf, was listed in stable condition and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police tracked Marshall and his vehicle to the hospital, where Marshall was questioned. Police later arrested Marshall and said they recovered two firearms.

Marshall, of the 4800 block of North Sydenham Street, was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, firearms violations, and related offenses.