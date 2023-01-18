Man shot by security officer near Philly’s federal courthouse charged with attempted murder

A man a security guard shot outside the federal courthouse in Center City Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder of a federal officer.

According to court documents, Anthony Lombardo parked a white Dodge caravan near the intersection of Seventh and Filbert Streets around 9:30 a.m. The zone he parked in was restricted to courthouse personnel, according to U.S. Marshals.

A court security officer identified as L.J. in court documents — his name has not been released— approached the car’s passenger window less than a minute after Lombardo parked.

Lombardo allegedly exited the vehicle with a large kitchen knife in his right hand and made his way toward the officer, coming around the front of the car.

Advertisement

In a news conference after the incident Tuesday, federal law enforcement officials said the suspect ignored multiple orders to drop his weapon.

Court documents say the officer fired his weapon and struck Lombardo as the suspect continued to approach him.

Though Lombardo fell to the ground and drove his knife into a nearby tree planter, court documents say he began to reach inside his left sleeve, prompting the security officer to discharge his weapon again.

As Lombardo lay on his back, other security officers helped apprehend him and provided aid.

Officers feared Lombardo might be hiding an explosive device because of a bulky, square outline underneath his gray sweatshirt, according to the criminal complaint. The oddly shaped material turned out to be makeshift body armor, the documents said. The officers found a second knife sticking out of Lombardo’s left arm and two cellphones in the caravan.

As Lombardo was being handcuffed, he told law enforcement to let him bleed out, per the criminal complaint. He was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for surgery where he remained Wednesday, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

In a news conference after the shooting Tuesday, Robert Clark, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the security officer feared for his life. Clark did not go into details about what would happen to the security officer.

“We have policies and procedures as far as the [security officers’] contract that we’re going to have to adhere to,” said Clark.

He added many of the security guards who staff the federal courthouse are retired police officers contracted by the Marshals and it’s common for them to approach vehicles parked in restricted zones and ask drivers to move.

If convicted, Lombardo could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. No lawyer was listed for him in court documents.