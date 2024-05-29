Man killed, five teens in custody after Philly collision, police say

A man is dead and five teenagers are in custody following a fatal collision in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

According to police, a stolen Kia SUV driven by a 17-year-old ran a red light and struck a man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The driver of the motorcycle, whom police described as a man appearing to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Kia and the motorcycle collided. The Kia continued about 1,000 feet north on Front Street where the driver and the occupants all bailed out on foot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters Tuesday evening.

Small said police chased the vehicle’s driver and four other passengers, all teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 17. All five fled on foot and ran about two blocks in different directions, Small said, but were ultimately apprehended by police.

Small told reporters the vehicle had been stolen on Monday. Security camera footage obtained by NBC10 showed police officers following the SUV immediately after the accident. When asked whether police were tracking the stolen vehicle, Small said it was under investigation, according to 6ABC.

As of Tuesday night, police hadn’t identified the man who was killed, the driver of the stolen vehicle, or his passengers.